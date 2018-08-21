Head to the seaside...in Knottingley

The seaside is coming to Knottingley - with a big beach, children’s games and entertainment.

Get your flip flops at the ready for live music, games, and a tug-of war from 11am to 5pm this Saturday (August 25).

The venue is Kellingley Social Club, where hot food will also be available.

Visitors can also enjoy children’s rides, inflatable bouncy castles, face painting, a build-a-windmill workshop and see a West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue fire engine up close, at the event.

Wakefield Council is teaming up with Kellingley Social Club and Rainbow Entertainment, to give families the chance to have all the fun of the seaside close to home.

On the day people will also have the opportunity to share their views with the council about the future of Knottingley.

Everyone at the seaside event who fills in a questionnaire will receive a voucher for either a free ride, ice cream, food or face painting.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Cabinet Member for Economic Growth and Regeneration at Wakefield Council, said: “There are so many fun-filled free activities on offer and we hope lots of families can join in and have a great time at Knottingley seaside.

“We’ll also be asking visitors to fill in a questionnaire to tell us their thoughts on the town’s future.”

Earlier in the year councillors agreed to set up a plan to guide priorities and support regeneration in Knottingley and the surrounding towns and areas in the district.

Those who can’t take part on the day, can fill the questionnaire online at www.wakefield.gov.uk/Knottingleyseaside