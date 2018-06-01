Health services under threat if plans approved

Patients in South Elmsall fear losing vital medical services as plans to move facilities out of town are considered.

X-rays, MRI scans, ultrasound and surgery are some of the services under threat at Phoenix Healthcare Solutions at the White Rose Centre on Exchange Street.

Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett

The surgery said it was told by Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) that certain services could be discontinued by the end of June as part of measures to lower waiting times. It was unclear where services would be moved to.

Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett sad: “This is another example of the impact of Conservative cuts to our health service. Many residents have told me they are angry and worried about the proposals, and understandably so.

“It’s likely patients will have to travel further for the same treatment, which will be particularly difficult for the elderly and vulnerable. Our hospitals are already overstretched and under-funded.”

Many residents expressed their opposition to the plans on Phoenix’s Facebook page. Julie Cameron said: “Ridiculous. How does that proposal help anyone! Phoenix are an asset to our area!” Sharon Cooper said: “Totally disgusting to take this away. Why stop something that works?”

Phoenix said the CCG proposed to move ear, nose and throat treatment, gynaecology, DEXA scans, X-ray, ultrasound, MRI, ear microsuction, and hand surgery out of the centre.

Wakefield CCG said a number of its contracts for services were up for review and it was looking into “what has worked well”.

It said: “We are currently evaluating the contracts with a particular focus on ensuring we achieve statutory waiting time targets, alongside meeting standards of accessibility, safety and quality. This is a priority to us all. A full assessment of each proposal will take place, taking into account any impact on local people.”

It said a decision will be made “later this year”.