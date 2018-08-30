Children to be BANNED from buying energy drinks under new Government plans

New Government plans will see children in England banned from buying energy drinks.

According to reports, children in the UK drink more of the sugar-loaded drinks than any other youngsters in Europe, with the habit harming their health and education, ministers fear.

The restrictions will apply to drinks with more than 150mg of caffeine per litre, like popular brands Relentless, Red Bull and Monster.

Excessive consumption has been linked to a host of health and behaviour problems in children, from headaches to hyperactivity.

Many major retailers already refuse to sell to under-16s but the Government intends to introduce a blanket ban under plans put out for consultation, with restrictions on either under-18s or under-16s being considered.

From March this year under-16s were banned from buying high-caffeine energy drinks from Asda and Aldi, joining Waitrose in the regulation of energy drinks.

The move came after pressure from campaigners amid growing health concerns on the impact of caffeine and sugar on children.

Customers are now required to show I.D to buy any drink which has more than 150mg of caffeine per litre.

A consultation by the Department of Health and Social Care is now seeking views on a proposed ban on selling the drinks to children.

The issue has come under scrutiny recently owing to a booming energy drinks market, high-profile calls from campaigners and figures like TV chef Jamie Oliver, and the low cost of some types compared with general soft drinks.

As of April 2018 a sugar tax also came into force affecting all sugar sweetened drinks.