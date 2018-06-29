District heroes praised in NHS 70 celebrations

A celebratory afternoon tea to mark the NHS’ 70th birthday on July 5 has honoured health heroes across the district.

The event was organised by Wakefield MP Mary Creagh last Friday. Attendees had been nominated by Mary for the NHS70 Parliamentary Awards for their contribution to healthcare in the district.

The birthday cake for the NHS was topped with spun sugar

Bipin Raj, a nurse on Gate 43 at Pinderfields Hospital, was nominated for the Care and Compassion Award. He was described as “a real asset to the trust and a fantastic role model to the profession.”

Nominated for the Excellence in Cancer Care Award was Kim Priestley, who has so far helped patients at the Macmillan Cancer Support Centre apply for more than £3 million in benefits to support them while they are receiving treatment.

The Health Integration Team of the South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (SWYT) were nominated for the Healthier Communities Award for their work with asylum seekers. It is estimated that their care saved more than £1 million a year in A&E visits.

Mary’s nomination for the Excellence in Mental Health Care award went to SWYT’s Creative Minds for their work in promoting recreational activities as a form of treatment. With 70 partners and 200 projects, the Creative Minds team have helped more than 2,000 people.

The Person-Centered Care Champion nomination went to SWYT’s Hospital VIP Scheme. Those enrolled in the scheme are given hospital passports which outline the individual’s needs and can help hospital staff to understand when something is wrong.

Two nominees were unable to attend: the Volunteer Befrienders, nominated for the Patient and Public Involvement Award, and Dr Ann Carroll, who was nominated for the Excellence in Primary Care award.

Paula Sherriff, MP for Dewsbury, was also in attendance and said: “Thank you for all the innovative stuff that you do as well as the day to day stuff.”