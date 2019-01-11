Driving instructors are prepared for anything after first aid training

Wakefield’s driving instructors shifted up a gear when they received first aid training.

Members of the Wakefield Driving Instructors Association volunteered for the training after one of the instructors’ pupils had a seizure during a lesson.

Mark Jepson, chair of the association, said: “He got control of the car and pulled it over but was flummoxed as to what to do, it scared him a little bit.

“He asked would there be anyone that wanted to do some first aid training and in the end about 30 people gave up their evenings to be trained.

“The course covers strokes, seizures, CPR, the recovery position, burns, cuts, grazes, every day things that we could come across.”

All of the instructors passed the course and will now carry first aid kits in their vehicles.

Mark believes the training should be more widespread. He said: “Driving instructors are on the road constantly and are more likely than most to come across traffic accidents where people may be injured or need some form of medical attention.

“Having so many of these instructors with these basic levels of first aid out on the road, could be of some benefit one day to the public.”