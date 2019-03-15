Friendship and fun to help socially isolated people on the agenda at mill

A weekly programme of social afternoons for people of all ages is running at Queen’s Mill, in Castleford, thanks to grant funding from the National Lottery and Live Well Wakefield.

Aimed at helping socially isolated people find companionship and boost their wellbeing, they take place every Wednesday from 12.30 to 2.30pm at the Aire Street venue.

The project is being run by Castleford Heritage Trust (CHT) activity organiser John Heywood, whose post has been funded by the grant, with help from CHT’s team of volunteers.

Mr Heywood said: “These sessions are the perfect place to come and meet old friends or to make new ones over a cup of tea and coffee in friendly and welcoming surroundings.

“It is brilliant to see this historic building being used for the benefit of the community in Castleford. There really will be something for everyone.”

Activities include games such as boccia – a cross between bowls and petanque which is ideal for people with restricted mobility – board games, bingo, local history, arts and crafts.

It is also planned to bring in speakers, to liaise with other organisations to run a range of one-off sessions and to offer participants the chance to be involved with other events at the mill.

CHT volunteer co-ordinator Jenny Catch said: “We are delighted to have the support of the National Lottery and Live Well Wakefield to extend the services we can offer to our local community.

“We know that many people in our area are looking for opportunities to get together, meet new people and enjoy a bit of company, so we hope this project and our other planned activities will help the trust meet that need.”

Door-to-door minibus transport to and from the Wednesday afternoon sessions is available for anyone who needs it.

The service is free of charge and can be booked in advance by calling Castleford Heritage Trust on 01977 556741.