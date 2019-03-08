Musicians fund two life-saving devices at Castleford shopping centre

Two new defibrillators have been installed at Carlton Lanes shopping centre following a fundraising campaign by Castleford Young Musicians.

The devices will be accessible 24 hours a day, with one installed inside the centre and another outside.

Coun Richard Forster, treasurer of the group, said: “We can’t thank those who have supported us enough for what has been achieved.

“We know that having defibrillators easily accessible in case of emergency can save lives so this will be a real benefit to our town.”