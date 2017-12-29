People urged to check chemists’ opening hours for New Year’s Day

People are being urged to check when their nearest pharmacy is open on New Year’s Day and remember to collect repeat prescriptions.

NHS bosses have released a list of chemists’’ opening hours for when many GP surgeries will be closed on Monday, January 1.

Hughes Chemist, at Rycroft Primary Care Centre, Madeley Road, Havercroft, will be open from 9am-11am. And Asda, on Leeds Road, Glass Houghton, will be open from 10am-6pm.

People are also being urged to avoid going to A&E unless they are in a genuine emergency to ease the pressure on busy hospitals. Alternatives to A&E include the non-emergency advice line NHS 111 and the walk-in centre on King Street in Wakefield city centre. Same-day evening and weekend GP appointments, including on bank holidays, should also be available by calling the usual GP practice telephone numbers.

Paul Twomey, medical director for NHS England in Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “It is vital that those with long term conditions or who have regular medication make sure they have their prescriptions so they do not run out over the Christmas period.

“Also if you need advice over the Christmas period your local pharmacy can help you with more than you might think.

“Pharmacists offer expert, confidential advice and treatment for many minor health problems.”

Bank holiday pharmacy opening times can be checked by logging on to www.wakefieldccg.nhs.uk