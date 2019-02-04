Pontefract Hospital is first with world's smallest medical device

A groundbreaking new titanium device, the smallest device implanted in human beings in any speciality of medicine, is now being used to treat glaucoma in Pontefract General Hospital.

Pontefract General Hospital is one of the first UK centres to use these new microscopic titanium implants to treat glaucoma, the second most common cause of blindness in the UK.

Glaucoma is a series of diseasescharacterised by raised intraocular pressure (IOP) typically caused because a blockage that prevents normal drainage of aqueous humour, the clear liquid at the front of the eye.

Previously patients would have needed to take eye drops for the rest of their life, or would require complex surgery.

iStent inject is the smallest implant used in any speciality of medicine.

These stents are manufactured in California by a med-tech company called Glaukos, are approved by NICE (National Institute of Clinical Excellence) and are now available for patients in Pontefract at Pontefract District and General Hospital, where about 100 patients have already been treated.

They were first used in Germany and Canada but Pontefract District and General Hospital is one of the first UK centres to adopt this new technology.