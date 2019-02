Among the GP Patient Survey satisfaction categories was 'Experience of making an appointment'. These are the surgeries in the Pontefract area (ranked by the percentage of respondents to the NHS survey) who were satisfied with the experience of making an appointment at the respective GP surgeries, from the lowest ranked first.pont

1. Dr S Dutta & Partners - Ash Grove Medical Centre England Lane, Knottingley, WF11 0JA. 30.30 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

2. Fryston Road Surgery 175 Fryston Road, Airedale, Castleford, WF10 3LP. 35.60 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

3. Henry Moore Clinic 26 Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, WF10 4EN. 35.60 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

4. Kinsley Medical Centre Wakefield Road, Fitzwilliam, WF9 5BP. 43.20 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

