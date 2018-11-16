Wakefield Hospice Light up a Life services to remember absent friends and family

Friends and family who are absent this Christmas will be remembered at ‘Light up a Life’ services at Wakefield Hospice.

Services at the hospice and cathedral will have the Tree of Lights shining with hundreds of white, dedicated flares. Names also appear in the Book of Christmas Blessings that can be viewed at the cathedral and in the hospice chapel until January 6.

Carol Dorrell, hospice staff nurse, said: “Every donation will help fund patient care at the hospice.” Call 01924 331401 or visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/light for details.

Wakefield Hospice Christmas fair takes place at the Cedar Court Hotel on November 18, 10am to 4pm, packed with festive stalls. Entry and parking are free.