Heartless thieves steal poorly pensioner’s mobility scooter

An 82-year-old man with serious health problems had his mobility scooter stolen from his home.

The scooter was a lifeline for George Blakey, from Knottingley, giving him independence to go the shops and to his local pub after he had suffered a stroke and a heart attack.

His daughter Linda Milnes said: “His carer came home in and noticed the lock wasn’t on the his shed door, where he keeps his scooter. The door was blowing about and it was obvious someone had been in.

“It’s a sad state of affairs when someone steals something like that from an elderly man. It takes away his independence and that’s a massive thing to him.

“His health has been really bad – his has weakness on his right side after he had the stroke so can’t walk far, he is very emotional, and his memory is not always very good. He’s not a well man.”

But a crowdfunding campaign led by friend Sarah Baines who works at his local pub, the Winston, and his family is trying to raise money to replace the scooter so Mr Blakey can carry on getting out. Mrs Milnes said her dad went to the Winston two or three times a week and the sense of community and friendship he felt at the pub has helped while he has been ill.

She said: “We’ve had an excellent response. Sarah from the pub spread the word to local people in Broomhill. I think seeing that everyone cares so much has overwhelmed him as much as the money.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone in the community for helping my dad.”

Castleford Chair Centre, Able Mobility have loaned a scooter to Mr Blakey while funds are raised for a permanent replacement.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/s-baines.