Heatwave brings hundreds more to Mid Yorkshire Hospitals

More than 1,000 extra people attended Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s A&E this July, compared with 2017, which health bosses said was an “unprecedented summer surge” due to the heatwave.

NHS England figures show that 22,875 people attended the trust’s emergency departments last month, 1,516 more than in July 2017. Attendances in June were also higher than usual, with 21,815 patients arriving at A&E.

Nationally record numbers of people flooded to emergency departments in July, with respiratory problems, dehydration and other illnesses associated with the hot weather.

Across England almost 2.2 million patients attended A&E in July, 100,000 more patients than the same month in 2017, with emergency admissions also rising by 6.3%.

An NHS England spokesman said: “As temperatures soared, the NHS saw an unprecedented summer surge last month with a record 2.2 million patients attending A&E, and, thanks to the hard work of staff, nine in 10 people were seen, treated and admitted or discharged within four hours.”

At Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust 87.7% of people were seen, treated and admitted or discharged within the four hour target period.

That’s better than July 2017 when 85.4% were dealt with in four hours. Hospitals are supposed to admit or discharge 95% of patients within the target time. Three years ago 93.3% were seen within four hours.

Nick Scriven, president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said the increased admissions during the heatwave had given staff no respite from the pressures and stresses of winter.

“What is of particular concern now, however, is that the summer months are traditionally the time acute hospitals and frontline staff have to recharge the batteries - this year we have had no respite and draining conditions,” he explained.

“Last year NHS leaders admitted it took until October to recover from winter 2017 and we are now only a few months away from the next onslaught.”

Donna Kinnair, director of nursing policy and practice at the Royal College of Nursing, said: “This summer’s heatwave has hit healthcare services hard. With rising A&E attendance and admissions, hospitals up and down the country are now seeing winter conditions in summer, putting extra pressure on services that have barely recovered from the cold weather earlier this year.

“Nurses are seeing more cases of heart failure, renal failure and dehydration - all conditions linked to hotter weather.

“Older people are particularly at risk. With 20% more trusts breaching the four hour A&E target in July compared to June, it’s clear our understaffed services are struggling to cope.”