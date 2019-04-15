Heckmondwike fly-tipper dumped waste at Wakefield beauty spot in 'despicable' act

A fly-tipper, who advertised an illegal waste disposal service on Facebook, dumped building materials on a beauty spot in what was called a "despicable" act.

Gareth Lightowler, 31, left bricks, wood and bags of rubbish at the countryside car park at Smawell Lane in Notton.

Lightowler pleaded guilty at Leeds Magistrates Court

The waste was traced back to an address, where enforcement officers were told Lightowler, from Heckmondwike, had been advertising his service on social media.

On Facebook, he falsely stated he was "fully licensed with all permits".

At Leeds Magistrates’ Court, Mr Lightowler pleaded guilty to a breach of a duty of care offence as a broker of waste.

He was ordered to pay an £800 fine, compensation of £210, costs of £457 and a victim surcharge of £80.

Wakefield Council, who put the case before the court, said that the deputy district judge told Lightowler the offences were despicable.

Glynn Humphries, the authority's service director for environment said: "Fly-tipping is a serious, criminal offence that costs councils vast amounts of money to clean-up.

"We do not tolerate this behaviour and we will take action against those responsible.

"It is a blight on our communities and we will use every tool available to identify and take action against those responsible.

"There are many options for people to legally and safely dispose of their waste.

"Be careful who takes your waste away – as it’s the responsibility of all residents to check they are doing so in the right way and that it is legal."

People can report fly-tippers by calling 0345 8 506 506 or on the council’s website.

Please provide as much detail as possible. If you witness a crime being committed then call 999.

For more information visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/flytipping.

Local Democracy Reporting Service