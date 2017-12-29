Help trace man who disappeared before Christmas

Police are appealing for information to trace missing man who has links to the Wakefield district.

Patrick Thornton was reported missing on December 22 by his family and has not been seen since.

He was staying with his daughter at an address in Jubilee Gardens in Leeds.

Patrick is described as a white male, aged 63, approximately 5ft 6”, slim build and a bald head.

He was last seen wearing khaki new balance trainers and a dark blue padded coat.

He is known to have links to Methley, Great Preston, Kippax and Castleford. He also has a caravan in the Hull area.

The police and Patrick’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *267 of 22 December.