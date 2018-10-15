Hemsworth Dragons bag £4,000

Hemsworth Dragons ARLFC has bagged £4,000 from Tesco’s Bags of Help community grant scheme, to purchase training and playing equipment.

Shoppers in Tesco stores all over the region cast their votes throughout July and August, and it was revealed recently the junior rugby league club had come out on top, and would receive the grant - which comes from the sale of carrier bags.

Since launching in 2015, Tesco’s Bags of Help has provided more than £60 million to over 18,000 local community projects.

Phil Inman, head coach and chairman of Hemsworth Dragons ARLFC, said: “Yet again we have proven what can be achieved when everyone pulls together. This grant will enable us to purchase the equipment we need to make junior rugby accessible to everyone, giving our boys and girls the opportunity to experience and enjoy playing junior rugby.

“We can also ensure that all our volunteers, now and in the future, will have the necessary skills to provide a safe and fun environment. A massive thank you to everyone who contributed - a great effort, and well done.”