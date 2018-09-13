Hemsworth pupils quiz workers about their professions

Youngsters at Grove Lea Primary School in Hemsworth have been getting inspiration from local workers.

The children were visited by doctors, policemen, a firefighter, site managers, a theatre director and surveyors, who spoke to them about their professions.

Headteacher Sally Henshall said: “The volunteers were split into classes and children had to try and guess their job. Children then had opportunity to discuss the volunteers’ props and ask further questions about their roles. It was a fantastic day.”