Here are 11 Christmas jobs you can apply for in Wakefield and Castleford

Christmas Day is creeping up and retailers across the Wakefield district have plenty of temporary vacancies to cover the festive period.

The run-up to Christmas is the busiest time of year for many shops, many of which take on extra staff as the number of customers spikes.

Here are just some of the jobs that are currently available for those looking for temporary work in the run up to the festive period:

Debenhams

The store is looking for staff for their Christmas team. The positions are temporary and will last until the end of December. The store is open seven days a week, with extended opening hours, so weekend working will be required. You’ll be putting the customer at the heart of everything you do! The Christmas team will offer great service to customers across all of our sales departments and restaurants, so applications to work in either.

The Entertainer

You will be working primarily on the shop floor approaching and assisting customers, demonstrating toys, helping on the till points and making sure your store remains well presented. You will need great customer service skills.

Parcel Sort Centre, Wakefield/Normanton

A Christmas casual temp worker is needed to help handle the increased volumes of mail, with start dates from mid-November through to mid-December, which can cover full time and part time hours.

As a Mail Centre temporary postwoman or postman, you will need to be flexible and adaptable, changing from one role to another to move the work quickly along the processing chain.

Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice

Christmas volunteers are needed to work from November 17 to December 22.

Dressed in your best festive outfit, volunteers will be bag packing and bucket collecting.

Morrisons

A Warehouse Operative is required to help over the busy Christmas period.

Tasks will include manually splitting down mixed pallets and check stock ready for picking using a hand pallet truck. Training for other tasks and how to use mechanical handling equipment will be provided as and when required. You will be expected to pick to the required standards set by management.

Previous warehouse experience is preferred but not essential.

Temporary colleagues are being recruited until January 13 2019.

Ernest Jones

Temporary Christmas Sales Associate, part time, up to 12 hours a week.

You’ll need a passion for putting the customer first and creating memorable customer experiences. While you may not specifically have jewellery experience, you will certainly have an interest in jewellery products and brands.

Card Factory

Seasonal sales assistant at their Wakefield shop.

Helpers need to be able to manage lots of customers, busy tills and juggling multiple tasks.

Next

Staff for the busy Christmas season. Three weeks up to 12 weeks work, including Christmas Eve, Boxing Day.

You’ll be working on the sales floor, in the stockroom, or both. Offer fast and friendly service to all customers. Help get stock to the sales floor as quickly as you can.

Argos

Fast Track Delivery Driver over the festive season. You’ll be making sure customers get their orders on time and some good old festive cheer.

The Body Shop, Castleford

Christmas temp. Ultimately you will be will be supporting with replenishment of stock, unpacking deliveries, undertaking a high volume of transactions at the till point, demonstrating products.

Royal Mail, Castleford

Christmas casual, (M62 Junction 31) in the Parcel Sort Centre.

Shift work (for over 18s only) Typical shifts available at this site are: Earlies, 6am-2pm, lates 2pm-10pm, nights 10pm-6am. As part of the application you will be asked to select a shift preference. Earlies, lates, nights or weekends.

