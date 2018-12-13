Here are the most popular Christmas-related online searches for 2018

We are now well and truly into the Christmas season with festivities influencing everything we do - including online searches.

Using Google Trends, the team at www.myvouchercodes.co.uk have discovered the most popular Christmas searches in Britain with everything from a Christmas dinner pizza to the Love Island Christmas Special making it into the most popular.

The top five Christmas dinner searches over the last seven days were ASDA Christmas dinner pizza (+1,550 per cent), Christmas dinner pasty (+750 per cent), Deep fried Christmas dinner (+700 per cent), Christmas dinner pizza (+500 per cent) and Battered Christmas dinner (+300 per cent).

The most popular ‘Christmas present’ related searches were Personalised snow globe (+350 per cent), Christmas present for girlfriend (+50 per cent), Christmas present for wife (+50 per cent), Wife Christmas present 2018 (+50 per cent) and Mums Christmas present (+50 per cent).

Finally, looking around the general search term for the word ‘Christmas’, the five most popular were Deadpool Christmas movie (+1,350 per cent), The best Christmas food ever (+900 per cent), Love Island Christmas reunion (+850 per cent), Christmas nails design (+400% per cent) and Last day for Christmas post (+400 per cent).

Anders Nilsson, spokesperson at www.myvouchercodes.co.uk said: “Many of these items being searched for are far from traditional; Christmas dinner pizzas, reality TV reunions and even a deep fried Christmas dinner… whatever next?

"What’s also quite amusing, is the Christmas present related searches, showing gift ideas for their wives or girlfriends topping the list. It’s definitely better to think about it now than leaving it until the last minute.

“Ultimately, it doesn’t matter what you eat or what you gift your loved ones; it’s about spending quality time with your nearest and dearest.

"That being said, don’t forget to shop around and see what deals and discounts are available for any and all purchases – any money you can save yourself will no doubt come in handy over the Christmas period.”

