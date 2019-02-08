|

Here are the top rated romantic restaurants in Wakefield for Valentine's Day, according to TripAdvisor

If you're looking to treat your loved one to a romantic meal on February 1, look no further.

Here are the top rated romantic restaurants in Wakefield, according to reviews on website TripAdvisor.

10 Cross Street, Wakefield. CUISINES: African, Ethiopian. SPECIAL DIETS: Vegetarian Friendly, Vegan Options.

1. Corarima

53 Northgate, Wakefield. CUISINES: British. SPECIAL DIETS: Vegetarian Friendly, Vegan Options, Gluten Free Options.

2. The Cow Shed

25-27 Northgate, Wakefield. European, Grill, Central Asian, Vegetarian Friendly, Vegan Options.

3. Robatary

34 Northgate, Wakefield. Mediterranean, Greek, Vegetarian Friendly, Vegan Options.

4. Delphi

