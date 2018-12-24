Here's exactly where Santa Claus is right now

Santa has packed up his sleigh with gifts galore for all of you good girls and boys - and now you can keep an eye on where he is right now.

The NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) Santa Tracker is designed to help kids track Santa's journey across the globe on Christmas Eve.

The website also has lots of games and fun facts to keep children entertained.

So if you're wanting to see how close Santa is to your house, (You need to make sure you're asleep while he drops off your presents and eats his treat) take a look. TRACK SANTA