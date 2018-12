Here's the chemists in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract that are open over Christmas

Opening times for chemists across the district over Christmas have been announced.

Lloyd’s Pharmacy at Trinity Walk, Wakefield, is open from 10am-4pm on Boxing Day, and 9am-5pm on New Year’s Day.

Kingfisher Chemist on Kirkgate, Wakefield, is open between 11am-3pm on Christmas Day. And Boots Pharmacy on Upper Kirkgate, Wakefield, is open from 9.30am-4.30pm on Boxing Day.

Asda on Asdale Road, Wakefield, is open 9am-6pm on Boxing Day and 10-5pm on New Year’s Day.

Hughes Chemists on Madeley Road, Havercroft, is open 9am-11am on Christmas Day.

Carlton Pharmacy on Station Road, Ossett, is open 10am-noon on Christmas Day.

Excel Chemist on High Street in Normanton is open 9am-11am on Christmas Day and 9am-3pm on Boxing Day.

Boots Pharmacy on Beastfair in Pontefract is open 10am-4pm on Boxing Day. Cohen’s Chemist at the Grange Medical Centre in Hemsworth is open 10am-noon on New Year’s Day.

Boots Pharmacy on Carlton Street, Castleford, is open 10am-4pm on Boxing Day.

Airedale Pharmacy at Elizabeth Court, Castleford, is open 10am-noon on Christmas Day.

Asda on Leeds Road, Glass Houghton, is open 9am-6pm Boxing Day and 10am-5pm on New Year’s Day.