Here's where you can still visit Santa in Wakefield

A trip to see Santa is a must for every child at this time of year, giving them all a magical experience.

So, if you're looking for somewhere to take your little one to see the jolly fellow, here's where he can be seen:

Santa's Grotto at The National Coal Mining Museum:

Santa is 140m underground this Christmas, greeting mini miners and their friends. Weekends are now full, but there are still some places from Monday, December 17 to Friday, December 21 - 10am-3pm. Under 5's can go underground to visit Santa too. Tel: 01924 848806 to book your place. Booking is essential.

Festive Party with Father Christmas at Nostell Priory

Children will get some delicious festive cake and a drink, with crafts and games to enjoy, as well as a visit from Father Christmas. Saturday, December 15, Sunday, December 16, Saturday, December 22 and Sunday, December 23, 2pm-4pm. Click here for more information.

Father Christmas at Home at Wakefield Museum

Pop in to visit Santa in Wakefield on Saturday, December 15 as he relaxes in his cosy home. This is a drop-in event, so no booking is necessary. For more details click here.

Santa's Grotto at Wyevale Garden Centre Carr Gate

Meet Father Christmas and his helpers at the Wakefield garden centre where they'll get to take home a real magical Christmas tree and a present. For more details about booking, click here.

Free Santa's Grotto at Trinity Walk Wakefield

One of the places to visit Father Christmas in Wakefield for free is at Trinity Walk (charity donations of whatever you can afford are welcome). He'll be in his Grotto, near Argos, on Thursday, December 13, 4pm-6.15pm, Saturday, December 15 from 11am-3pm, Sunday, December 16 11am-3pm, Thursday, December 20 4pm-6.15pn, Saturday, December 22 11am-3pm, Sunday, December 23, 11am-3pm. For all the details click here.

Visit Father Christmas at Victoria Garden Centre

Santa's grotto will be at Victoria Garden Centre in Featherstone leading up to Christmas, where children can meet him in person and receive a gift. The centre is also holding Breakfast with Santa and Tea with Santa . And this year, there is also a visit from Santa for your dogs! Don't let them miss out! Click here for all the information and to book.

Santa Specials at Kirklees Light Railway

Book seats on the Santa Express where children can meet Father Christmas in his cosy grotto. Further details here.

Santa at Cannon Hall Farm

All children get a personalised passport to the North Pole and go through elf check-in to make their way to the magical grotto. Pre-booking is essential Click here to find out more.