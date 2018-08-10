Hero mum saves drowning baby in holiday pool horror

A South Kirkby woman has recalled the heart-stopping moment that she saved a drowning baby on her holiday.

Helen Jones, 38, was on holiday with her mum and daughter in Crete last month when the incident occurred.

Helen Jones (right) was on holiday with her mum and daughter in Crete when the incident happened.

Early on the morning of Thursday, July 26, Helen was sitting on a sun lounger next to her hotel’s pool. She was watching a couple play with their twin boys.

One of the boys was playing in an inflatable boat with his mother when his father, who was carrying the couple’s other child, got into difficulties.

Trusting that her son was safe in the inflatable, the mother moved to help her husband, but as she reached the other end of the pool the boat flipped, trapping the baby under the water.

Helen rushed into action, jumping into the pool and lifting the baby out of the water before he could come to any harm.

The child’s mother didn’t realise what had happened until she heard Helen jump in.

Helen said: “It all happened so quickly. I’m just glad I was turned that way and looking. It was only because I was sat looking that I happened to see it.

“The mum was really thankful and she was crying and shaking and she couldn’t thank me enough.”

She estimates the little boy, whose name she does not know, was underwater for about ten seconds before she was able to reach him.

The only other person at the poolside was a member of the bar staff, who did not realise what was happening until it was too late.

Although they were thankful, the family were Italian and spoke only broken English meaning Helen never got to know their names, or the name of the little boy she saved. Helen, who works at the Tesco petrol station in Hemsworth, has been called “a hero” after her sister shared her story to the Askern Photo Page on Facebook. But she insists that anyone else would have done the same thing.

She said: “I did what I’m sure everyone else would have done.

“Thank God I wasn’t asleep on the sunbed.”

Shiela Seymour, who runs the Askern Photo Page, was touched by Helen’s actions and has sent her a gift.