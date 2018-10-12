High hopes for The Addy youth club return

A youth club for people up to the age of 19 has been forced to temporarily shut due to funding and staffing issues, but hopes are high it can be brought back soon.

The Thursday night service run at the Old Quarry Adventure Playground on Knottingley’s Warwick Estate has been suspended for the time being after short-term support placement from youth workers employed by Wakefield Council came to an end.

Known as The Addy, the club was given a financial boost earlier this year with a £404,000 windfall of lottery funding to be spread over the next three years.

But with sessions for all ages spread across the week from Monday to Friday, the cash will only stretch so far and the decision has been taken to stop the youth club for the older group on a temporary basis.

Deputy manager Michelle Bartram is confident that the cash and staff can be found for a relaunch.

She said: “We have over 40 attend each night so there is definitely a need for it.

“The Warwick Estate has no other provision. When winter hits they need somewhere to go.

“It’s crucial that we get this up and running again.

“We’ve only got two members of staff to support the club but we need more. The Addy Youthy requires four staff to operate safely and effectively.

“We need the staff, but to get them we need the funds.

“We have got something in the pipeline but we are just waiting now.

“We’ve got the community funding for three years but it costs a lot more to fund this.”

As a stopgap, the older youths can access the Tuesday and Friday provision from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

Meanwhile, the club is looking for a lead playworker to be employed for 24 hours a week.

Call 01977 670953 for further details.