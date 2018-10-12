Hitch a free ride on United’s team bus

Ever wondered how it would feel to head to a stadium aboard your club’s official bus on matchday?

This weekend you can find out.

Ossett United’s bus will be driving supporters to their Ingfield ground for Saturday’s FA Trophy tie against Colwyn Bay.

All you have to do to reserve your seat is send your home address - or pub of choice - to the club ahead of the game.

Chief executive Phil Smith said: “There will be some people who find it hard to get about and we’re trying to make the match accessible. We’re hoping for a big turnout and we wanted to find a good use for the bus.

“And you never know, if there’s a big take-up we might all be driving round collecting people in our cars. But if you’re drinking in the Maypole - about 100 yards from the ground - then we might have to draw the line and let you make your own way there.”

The offer is open to anyone who lives in the Ossett area. Contact with club with your address at admin@ossettunited.com or 01924 272960 before 10pm tonight (Friday).