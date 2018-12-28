HMV goes into administration for the second time in six years

High street entertainment retailer HMV has gone into administration for the second time in six years.

The retailer, which trades from 125 stores and employs 2,200 staff, has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators amid a cash crisis at the firm.

HMV has several branches across West Yorkshire, including a store at the Junction 32 Retail Park and one at Trinity Leeds.

Trade will continue at the company's 125 stores while negotiations with suppliers and buyers are carried out.

The chain, which is due to celebrate its centenary of trading in 2021, also filed for administration in 2013, after which it was acquired by its current owner, Hilco.

It follows a difficult year for the high street, which has seen chans including Toys R Us, Maplin and Poundworld go bust.