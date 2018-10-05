Hollywood autograph hunter opens treasure trove packed with memorabilia

TOM Cruise and Angelina Jolie have been hailed the nicest Hollywood stars by a Manchester businessman who has been up close and personal with the A-list celebs.

Jason Thanos has spent more than 25 years sourcing autographs of the rich and famous around the globe, attending red carpet events and posing for pictures with legends of the big screen.

Now the 44-year-old has opened a business in Altrincham, selling movie and music memorabilia, which includes the largest collection of Harry Potter merchandise in the world.

But it was Mission Impossible star Cruise and Lara Croft beauty Jolie who impressed him most during his time rubbing shoulders with film icons.

He said: “I have met so many stars – from Tom Cruise and Tom Hardy to Angelina Jolie, Jack Nicholson and Sylvester Stallone.

“I have shaken hands with and have photographs with them all.

“It is really important to get the photographs with the stars, so my clients can be sure the signatures are genuine.

“Unfortunately, there are so many fakes out there.

“Tom Cruise will arrive at red carpet events more than half an hour before he needs to be there so he can chat to fans, have photos taken and give out signatures. He is a true star.

“The same with Angelina Jolie. She is a wonderful lady who is friendly and patient with her fans.

“But there are many who are not. It is a shame. They don’t need to be like that.”

Jason singled out movie veterans Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones as the ‘most unfriendly’ actors he has encountered.

His revelations come days after he opened his new shop, The Magical Emporium, in Altrincham, Cheshire.

The store is a treasure trove of superheroes goodies, Lord of the Rings collectibles, The Hobbit treats, MONDO artwork, football and boxing memorabilia, props from movies and famous musicians.

He added: “This has been a dream of mine for more than 25 years.

“There is nothing like it anywhere. Anyone who is a fan of music, sport or film will be in their element.

“This all started when I was 18 and I was asked by friends and family to help get autographs from stars in the film and music industry.

“Since then I have been travelling the world and spent thousands and thousands of pounds following Hollywood celebrities and music icons to capture their signatures for my clients.”

The Magical Emporium is open now and located at 1A Lloyd Street, Altrincham, Cheshire.

Some of the collectables can be found on www.magicalemporium.co.uk