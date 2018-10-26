Homeowners living in new builds in Wakefield could be forced to spend thousands on flood defences

Homeowners living in new builds in the Wakefield district could be forced to spend hundreds of thousands on stopping their own houses being flooded, it has been suggested.

Sustainable drainage systems (SUDS), are often created on new estates – sometimes back gardens – to help soak up surface water and reduce the risk of the area flooding.

Without attention the SUDS could malfunction and this could result in entire areas being flooded.

At an economic and environmental scrutiny committee, Wakefield Council’s team leader for flood risk management, said the issue was widespread across the country and a “concern”.

Paul Maddison said: “A lot of the flood management systems are in private households’ back gardens.

“If they’re maintaining that themselves that’s quite a big ask for them. That’s the system we have at the moment unfortunately.

“It’s something we’ve looked at, but it’s a difficult one because, is that something the council wants to take on? If they’re not properly maintained, then maybe 15 years down the line that becomes a real problem.” Wakefield East councillor Olivia Rowley said: “If homeowners have to pay some form of contractor to deal with this then they may end up paying more in the long term for that than what they pay on their mortgage.”