Homes in Wakefield and Castleford without water as repairs are carried out

Homes in Wakefield may experience issues with their water supply today while repairs are carried out.

In a tweet, Yorkshire Water confirmed that essential repair works were being carried out on Meadowfields Drive, Crofton.

A spokesperson for the company said that this would leave some homes with low water pressure, or without water to the property.

A similar warning was posted for Aketon Road, Castleford.

The company warned that water may be cloudy or discoloured once repairs were complete.

