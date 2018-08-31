Homes plan for derelict Wakefield pub

An empty pub is at the centre of planning proposals to build 13 new homes.

The Stanley Arms on Lee Moor Road, Stanley, has been subject to residential applications over the years, but all have been withdrawn before a decision was made.

The latest, if approved, could see the existing building bulldozed and the land used to build the two-storey homes, with a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes.

A spokesman on behalf of the applicant, Berkeley DeVeer, said: “Despite strong efforts, the historic trading performance of the public house has resulted in closure. Based on historic trading performance, the long-term viability of the pub is highly questionable.

“The pub has fallen into disrepair and the replacement with a residential scheme would make a better use of this site.”