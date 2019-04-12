Hopes voter turnout will be boosted at local elections

Wakefield Council is urging residents to register to vote for the local elections before tonight's midnight deadline after figures reveal turnout was one of the lowest in the country last year.

Figures from the Electoral Commission show that only 27 per cent of eligible voters turned out to the ballot box in the 2018 local elections.

This is well below the national average of 35 per cent and puts Wakefield in the lowest ten areas in England for voter turnout in that election, along with Barnsley and Hull.

Wakefield Council chief executive Merran McRae said: “Local elections are a key part of our democratic process by giving people the opportunity to use their vote to have their say in the make-up of their local council. I would like to see more people participate this year.

I’d encourage anyone who has not yet registered to vote in the local elections on May 2, to do so as soon as possible as the deadline at midnight on Friday April 12.

"There are three ways that people can cast their ballots – in person, or if it is inconvenient to go to a polling station, voting can be done either by using a postal vote or a proxy vote.

"Council officers can provide further information by phone or email. People can also find information on our website, Twitter or Facebook.”

Register by visiting: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote