Hospital planning car park extention to ease major shortages

Plans are in place to extend staff car parking at Pinderfields due to a major shortage.

An application has been submitted to Wakefield Council to extend the car park near the new eye clinic area, by turning a grassed area into 47 extra spaces.

The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust says that despite regulated staff parking permits, there are still issues with workers unable to find spaces within the grounds.

During the summer there was a sharp rise in complaints about vehicles causing problerms by parking on nearby Aberford Road and Barnsdale Road, although the trust is unable to confirm whether they belonged to staff.

However, they admitted the parking was at a premium following an influx of staff in the last five years.

This includes an extra 957 full-time and part-time workers taking the overall workforce total to 5,611. There are only 1,603 staff spaces available.

In a statement, the trust says further plans for extra spaces are in the pipeline, for both staff and visitors.

The statement reads: “While this provision will assist staff usage, it will not improve the situation for visitors and outpatients.

“As such, the trust is progressing with applications to provide additional parking around the overall complex.”