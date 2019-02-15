Hotly tipped Calva Louise ready for Leeds gig

One of 2019’s most tipped new bands, Calva Louise, are heading to Leeds next month.

Unleashing ‘Rhinoceros’, their debut album earlier this month, the London trio have been turning heads with their addictively fizzy, bubblegum garage-rock, both in the live arena and on record.

Recommended for fans of Dream Wife / The Big Moon / The B-52s, the band take the rave-reviewed new album out on the road throughout March and will be appearing at the Oporto venue in Leeds on Tuesday, March 5.

Laying down a firm marker within London’s raucous punk scene over the last 18 months, the rising trio have since earned support slots alongside the likes of Albert Hammond Jr, Spring King and Anteros and recently finished an extensive UK tour with label-mates The Blinders.

Discussing their first full-length release, the three-piece who are one part Venezuelan, one part Maori and another part English said: "Our debut album is called Rhinoceros, in reference to a particular aspect of the work of Eugene Ionesco.

"In the lyrics of these 10 songs we show our perception as young people, partly foreigners, who try to fit in and belong to something and somewhere in this globalized world. However, we have realised that our greatest motivation is the challenge of adventure, of penetrating into the unknown, and being authentic allows us to feel free to follow our own path, without ceasing to belong to this world, which is the reality".