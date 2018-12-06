Hour by hour forecast for Wakefield as extreme wind weather warning issued

Extreme winds have been forecast to hit Wakefield tomorrow, as the Met Office issues a severe weather warning for the city.

Forecasters are warning gusts of up to 70mph could strike Wakefield, as the weather systems moves across the north of the UK, bringing widespread gales which could pose a 'danger to life'.

The yellow weather warning has been issued for the period between 3am and 11.59pm on Friday 7 December, and includes west, east and north Yorkshire.

The strong winds could lead to disruption to transport networks, with commuters being warned to expect longer journey times and some cancellations as a result of the unsettled weather.

Roads and bridges may also be closed as a precaution and some damage to buildings could occur, which may pose a risk of injury and danger to life from flying debris.

Power cuts may also occur, which could impact other services.

Today in Wakefield, the weather is forecast to remain dull and overcast, with some outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading east.

Temperatures will stay mild at round 12C and winds are set to strengthen heading into this evening.

Heavy rain is expected to fall during the early hours of Friday and there is a risk of strong gales, particularly across hilly areas, with temperatures also set to fall.

Here is the hour by hour forecast for Wakefield for tomorrow, when the weather warning is in effect:

3am - Heavy rain

4am - Heavy rain

5am - Heavy rain

6am - Light rain

7am - Light rain

8am - Cloudy

9am - Sunny intervals

10am - Cloudy

11am - Sunny spells

12pm - Sunny spells

1pm - Cloudy

2pm - Sunny spells

3pm - Cloudy

4pm - Heavy showers

5pm - Heavy showers