A property in Wakefield is to be converted into an eight-bedroom house of multiple occupancy.

The end-terrace property at 71 Balne Lane is currently vacant and is a three-bedroom property set over four storeys, including a basement and attic room. Under the plans, each room would have either an ensuite or access to a bathroom.

The basement area will contain a kitchen and communal area.

The plans were passed despite an objection from one of the property’s neighbours.