Housing company will push on for permission to build 131 homes

A HOUSING firm says it has considered concerns raised about building 131 homes in Pontefract but will still press ahead for planning permission.

Strata Homes Ltd has earmarked the section of agricultural land off Pontefract Road for the development, which could include 106 large four-bedroom houses.

The firm intends to bulldoze the existing buildings on the plot, which measures more than five hectares.

Having informed existing residents in the area of the plans before Christmas, several raised concerns that included the loss of countryside and highway problems, including worries over access.

Only one access point to the proposed site is pencilled in - from The Hawthorns - but Strata said: “The proposed development has been considered in light of the potential impact on surrounding properties and the wider community.

“Technical considerations, including the impact on the highway and utilities have been considered in separate assessments which accompany the application.

“These conclude that any impact would be well within accepted levels and there would be no significant impact on surrounding properties.”

Strata says it will continue to listen to residents and make amendments to the plans where it deems necessary.