‘How the murder of my sister Elsie Frost changed my life’

As the family of murdered schoolgirl Elsie Frost raise funds for a fresh inquest, 53 years on, her brother Colin reveals how her killing has affected his life. Laura Drysdale reports.

“Mum was working, Anne had left home...that was how caring Elsie was towards me.”

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YWNG - 09/10/2015 - Press - Elsie Frost Memorial Tribute - St George's Church, Lupset, Wakefield, England - Elsie Frost's brother & sister, Colin Frost & Anne Cleave after the memorial service at St George's Church, Lupset.

“Tall and slim and really, really gentle” is how he remembers her.

He recalls her teaching him to tie his shoelaces, a skill, thanks to her instructions, that he mastered first time, whilst his sister also accompanied him to Wakefield’s ABC Cinema for the children’s club on a Saturday morning.

“What I remember is that people around her came ahead of her,” says Colin. “She certainly showed that with me.”

To donate to the fundraising campaign, visit www.crowdjustice.com/case/justice-for-elsie-frost/