How to find out more about improvements to Castleford Railway Station

Network Rail is inviting residents to find out more about improvements to Castleford Railway Station.

Network Rail and Northern are working together to extend platform one to accommodate newer and longer trains which will call at the station.

The work is part of the Great North Rail Project, which is delivering a multi-billion-pound package of improvements for customers across the north of England.

The work will begin on Monday, February 18 and will complete by Friday, March 15.

For those wishing to find out more about the work, Network Rail is holding a public information event on Monday, January 14 from 5pm to 7.30pm at Trinity Methodist Church, Powell Street, Castleford.

Workers from Network Rail will be on hand to answer any questions which residents may have. Anyone who can’t make the event but wants to learn more can call the Network Rail National Helpline on 03457 11 41 41.