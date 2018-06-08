HS2 teams on tour to talk about scheme

Teams from HS2 Ltd will be visiting locations this month, to talk to residents about how the design of Britain’s new high speed railway is progressing.

The government confirmed its preferred route for Phase 2b of the High Speed Two (HS2) railway last July.

There will be an event at Normanton Golf Club, at Hatfeild Hall, on Aberford Road between 2pm and 8pm on Wednesday, July 11.

And there will als be an event at Crofton Academy, on High Street, Crofton between noon and 5pm on Saturday, July 14.

HS2 representatives will be on hand to answer questions about a range of topics including engineering plans, environmental mitigation, and the impacts on land and property.

Phase Two Director, Paul Griffiths said: “Understandably, people will have questions and concerns about the construction and operation of the railway, and how it will affect them.

“This event presents an ideal opportunity to talk to us about the project and find out more information.”

For more information about HS2 and its proposed route go to www.hs2.org.uk