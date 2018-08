In a bid to tackle street-drinking police in Wakefield city centre have seized alcohol 460 times this year.

Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) said most of the offences took places in the Kirkgate, Sun Lane and Westgate areas of the city, where the majority of complaints were received.

Officers had also issued several fines and one “regular street drinker” was now in prison for breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Alcohol seized included lager, cider, whisky and vodka.