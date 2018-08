Police say they are conducting CCTV inquiries after a mobility scooter was taken from a housing complex for the elderly and disabled and later found burnt out.

The white Nippi 125cc bike was taken from the independent living scheme on West Mead in Airedale overnight between August 27 and 28. It was later abandoned and torched near the allotments on Redhill Avenue in Glass Houghton.

Details should be passed to PCSO Adam Jackson on 101 quoting crime reference number 13180428436.