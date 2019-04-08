“I’m just a clown from Wakefield” - Britain’s Got Talent star Siobhan Phillips on her hit audition

A comedy singer from Wakefield has described her Britain’s Got Talent audition, which aired on Saturday night, as “absolutely surreal”.

Siobhan Phillips, from Normanton, impressed the judges with her tongue-in-cheek song about becoming a mum at 40.

Siobhan during her audition. Credit: ITV / Syco / Thames

Siobhan, now 42, began performing at 16 in pubs and working men’s clubs around Wakefield and has been an entertainer on cruise ships for over ten years.

Viewers have compared her act to the late Victoria Wood and she hopes to sing about getting old and disastrous Tinder dates if she gets through to the live auditions.

She said: “It feels like I’m an observer of someone else’s life - the reaction I’ve got has been absolutely surreal.

“Even though I have entertainment experience the audition was so far out of my comfort zone. The people who you go out in front of are people I’ve watched on TV for years, like Simon Cowell!

"When you walk out it’s completely silent, you can hear the sound of your own footsteps. It’s absolutely daunting, because you don’t know whether the act will translate to a wider audience.”

The audition was a huge hit and Siobhan has appeared on ITV’s Lorraine this morning, where she performed an impromptu skit about the being chased for autographs and the Britain’s Got Talent judges.

Her two-year-old daughter has been delighted to see her on TV and knows that the audition song was about her.

Siobhan said: “She loves the part at the end about her smile, but she doesn’t like the lyrics about killing Peppa Pig, she gets really upset.

“Hopefully people can relate to me because I’m just a normal person, I think a lot of parents can relate to what I’m singing about.

“One person on Twitter called me a cross between Victoria Wood and Peter Kay. I’m quite happy with that, because I’m a big fan of both those comedians. It’s a compliment to be classed even a quarter as funny as them.”

Siobhan wants to use the publicity from Britain’s Got Talent to get more work in the UK, so that she can spend more time with her daughter.

The singer has taken her daughter with her for some cruise work, but admits that she has struggled to get longer term contracts.

She said: “I’ve done my act for about 25 years and I’ve been lucky enough to travel all over the world, but I’m a mum first, before I’m a performer.

“I’m just a clown from Wakefield! It’s great hearing people say that I’ve cheered them up. It’s a bit of a depressing climate in the UK at the moment, so it’s great for me to be able to lighten up the mood.

“I want Wakey to get behind me. If I get to live shows, I want everyone ringing up for me. I just want to keep writing things that everyone can relate to that makes them think about their own lives.”