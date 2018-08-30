‘I watched him turn blue in intensive care’: Mum’s warning after 14-year-old son ‘left to die’ taking suspected MDMA

A mum has shared a warning about ‘easy to obtain’ drugs after her 14-year-old son ended up in hospital after being given a bag of what was believed to be MDMA by a group of friends.

A bag of the drugs ‘nearly cost my son his life’, mum Louise Jellicoe said on Facebook, before she added that the friends who gave it to Ollie had ‘left him to die on a cold wet pavement when it started to get serious’.

Louise Jellicoe and her son Ollie, 14, in hospital.

She has warned other parents of a rising trend of teenagers taking easy to obtain drugs across the country as a much more dangerous alternative to alcohol.

“Cheaper than alcohol and far too easy to get hold of. It’s on every street and I’ve only just found out that most kids are taking it. They don’t even bother trying to get alcohol now, if they do it’s a ‘bonus’,” she said.

She added: “Well this lovely little bag of white that cost around a tenner nearly cost my son his life.

“My son who turned 14 at the beginning of the month, who I’d never have even thought would even consider being so stupid. My son who went out with ‘friends’ - friends of which left him to die on a cold wet pavement all alone when it started to get serious.

A bag of the drugs. Photo: Louise Jellicoe.

“I received a phone call from a stranger who had used his phone to call me, a lovely lady called Jane who had been driving past and saw my baby boy convulsing so severely he’s lucky he didn’t crack his skull.

“It took several grown adults to pin him down to prevent injury whilst keeping his airways clear and fetching blankets and duvets until I could get there.

“I watched him as he turned blue in the back of the ambulance, I watched as he was put to sleep in intensive care to prevent any further damage, I watched as machines had to do his breathing for him. I watched the look of desperation on my mum’s face, pleading with the doctors to tell her her grandson would live.

“He did. He’s alive. There’s no lasting injuries just the memory of that night. Thank God!

“But as for his friends..... there are no words, well there are but I will refrain. How dare anyone, let alone a friend leave someone, so young, so vulnerable, so close to death - so alone? I bet you all went back to your own warm beds and planned your next night out on ‘magic’.

“I’m not blaming his friends, but if they’d been there when I arrived I could have told the doctor what was in his system and how much. I’m not saying all kids take drugs, merely I’m shocked at how many do, the nice ones too - the sort of kids you’d never dream would put that stuff into their systems!

“And lastly, I’m no expert in drugs clearly, but more worryingly neither are the kids.

“None of them even know what they’re taking, they were of the impression it was MDMA, some called it magic, some called it Mandy..... why does it matter?

“Because when they end up in intensive care the doctors need to know what is trying to kill them to be able to find a cure.”

Louise shared her story online and it spread across the country, with parents across Yorkshire spreading the word about Louise’s son’s near-death experience.

What is MDMA and how dangerous is it?

Ecstasy (also known by its chemical name, MDMA) is often seen as the original designer drug because of its high profile links to dance music culture in the late 80s and early 90s.

The main effects and risks of ecstasy include:

Short-term risks of ecstasy can include feeling anxious or getting panic attacks, and developing confused episodes, paranoia or even psychosis.

Some people have been known to take another ‘E’ when they haven’t yet felt the expected ‘high’ of their first ‘E’. The danger then is that both Es kick in at once and you’ve got a double dose of effects to deal with.

A big problem with ecstasy is that it’s rarely pure. Sometimes, there is no MDMA at all. Sometimes, it contains other drugs, like PMA, which can be fatal. Regardless of what it looks like and what it is called, you can’t be sure what’s in a pill or a powder and you can’t predict how you’ll react.