Iceland is selling Marmite flavoured sprouts this Christmas

They already divide the nation – now food giant Iceland is set to split opinion even further – by launching Marmite flavoured sprouts this Christmas.

Love’ em or hate ‘em, those little green balls are now set to enter a whole new arena with the frozen food supermarket selling a version seasoned with the yeast extract spread.

The Marmite glazed sprouts will go on sale on November 19 – just in time for Christmas.

The sprouts - which will be covered in a Marmite-flavoured butter - come frozen and cost £1.50 per 400g pack.

The sprouts will only be available in Iceland so you will have to head to the frozen food chain if you want to try them.

Iceland and Marmite teamed up to launch the sprouts after a Marmite survey of 2,000 adults found that more than a third haven’t eaten sprouts in the last three years.

Marmite’s advertising slogan “Love It Or Hate It” trades on the divisive nature of the sticky brown toast topper – and dousing sprouts in it moves it to a new level.

Camilla Williamson, Marmite brand manager, said: “Much like Marmite, the humble Brussels Sprout is either loved or hated.

“So, by bringing these two together we hope that two wrongs will make a right and the nation will get behind this festive pairing over Christmas.”