‘If I was in his shoes the fear would have overcome me’ - Paramedic to skydive after son has heart surgery at 14 hours old

Paramedics, EMTs and a nursing sister will be among those leaping 15,000 feet from a plane in the name of charity this weekend.

Six members of staff from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service in Castleford and a nursing sister from Pinderfields Hospital will face their fear of heights head on as they jump from a plane on Sunday morning.

Evan Massheder underwent open heart surgery when he was just 14 hours old. He is now a healthy child.

The jumpers will be raising money for the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund, who support the Congenital Heart Unit at Leeds General Infirmary.

Steven Massheder organised the jump in honour of his son Evan, who underwent open heart surgery at the hospital when he was just 14 years old.

He will be accompanied by his colleagues Aaron Horner, James Bichard, Maria Vine-McCabe, Tracey Brown, Sommer Moore and Emily Marchant.

The team with baby Evan.

Steven, who works as a paramedic, said: “He had to have the surgery as soon as possible or he would have passed away. The surgeon worked from 8am to 2pm and then came back at 8am the next morning to check on him.

“His dedication was unfounded, I’ve worked the for NHS for a number of years and I’ve never really come across anyone as dedicated to their role.”

Evan’s surgery was funded by the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund, and the charity continued to support the family throughout his recovery.

Now one year old, Evan is a happy, healthy child.

The team are raising money for the Children's Heart Surgery Fund.

Determined to do something to pay the charity back for all their support and goodwill, Steven began discussing fundraising options with his friends.

He said: “I know babies don’t feel or fear things as such, but I said that if I was in his shoes the fear would have overcome me.

“The only thing I could do to match that would be skydiving, I’m terrified of heights.”

The skydive will be taking place on the morning of Sunday, September 16 at Hibaldstow Airfield.

The group have already surpassed their fundraising goal of £5,000, but are still accepting donations on their Justgiving page.