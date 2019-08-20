Picture of pupils of the old Tanshelf school in Pontefract

IN PICTURES: 41 photos of Pontefract and Castleford through time

Take a look at the five towns area over the decades, can you put any names to faces?

See anyone you know? Let us know on Facebook

The Knottingley rugby team of 1947

1. Knottingley

Picture captioned 'a former bevin boy', do you know which local pit this picture was taken at?

2. Pit

Students of Castleford High School in the hall

3. Castleford High School

A local Hockey team pose for a photo

4. Hockey

