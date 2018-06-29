IN PICTURES: A night to remember as we honour the best of business in Wakefield

More than 250 businessmen and women came together at Unity Works in Wakefield last Thursday to celebrate all that is good about our city.

Click on the above link to see our gallery of photos from the evening

There to represent and pay tribute to those who had been nominated for one of the 13 annual business awards and to salute the eventual winners, they also enjoyed a three-course meal, entertainment from crooner Adie Doyle and took part in a silent auction which raised almost £900 for Wakefield Hospice.

BBC Radio 5Live business correspondent Danni Hewson hosted the black tie event and said in her opening remarks: “We all know we have a rich and diverse range of business people making sure our city is fit for purpose to compete in the fast changing evolving 21st century.

“We all know the years of hard work, dedication, passion and commitment that has taken place to get Wakefield into this position through regeneration projects, improving transport links and making sure we can educate our youngsters and give them the skills they need to compete.

“But now the rest of the country, and the rest of the world, are beginning to listen and hear what we have already known and been a part of.

Danni thanked the sponsors Haribo, HSBC, Wakefield BID, Trinity Walk, OneWorld Travel, Leeds Beckett, Wakefield Council, ENGIE and Wakefield Bondholders before the 13 awards were presented.

A standing ovation was afforded the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award Helen Knowles, fundraising manager of Wakefield Hospice.

Danni said: “Many of you will have worked with Helen Knowles over the past few decades and all of you will know of the great work provided by the hospice.

“But to keep it funded Helen keeps the small empire of business ventures, volunteers, teams, sponsors and fundraising events up to the minute smart and relevant in the ever changing tricky economic climate facing us all.

“Events that have become part of the city’s calendar, the 10k, countless celebrity visits, including legendary Grand National winner Red Rum, to fashion shows, to running shops, and royal occasions her energy, creativity, commitment, ability to adapt to any situation make her stand a stand-out leader and entrepreneur.

Speaking after the event Helen said: “I am overwhelmed and humbled to receive the award and it means an awful lot to me personally.

“But I certainly couldn’t have achieved what I have without the wonderful staff, volunteers and the loyal and supportive community of Wakefield.

“This award is not just for me it is for the hospice, I am just a custodian.

“It is a wonderful tribute to the group of retired nurses who, in 1982 had the dream of a hospice and saw it come true.”