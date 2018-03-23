IN PICTURES Children hit the right notes for Easter concert

The sound of school children singing their hearts out filled a church during an Easter concert.

Around 150 pupils from eight primary schools took part in the performance at Holy Trinity Church in Ossett.

Highfield School, Holy Trinity Primary, Flushdyke Junior and Infant, Towngate Primary, Gawthorpe Community Academy, South Parade Primary, Southdale Junior, South Ossett Infant’s Academy, and Dimple Wells Infant schools all took part on the day. And the pupils missed out on a key rehearsal ahead of the concert due to the recent bad weather.

They only had one chance to practise all together before the final rehearsal on the morning of the concert but Kelly said they rose to the occasion. The church was full with up to 300 people as music coordinator Alison Boome led the festivities.