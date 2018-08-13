IN PICTURES: Flag flies high for this year’s Wakefield Pride

Wakefield was yet again painted a multitude of colours on Sunday as the annual Pride event got underway.

The event, which celebrates the LBGTQ community, was held at venues in the city centre.

Now in its 12th year, the good weather helped attract thousands of people to celebrate with dancers, singers, steel bands and drag queen acts making the day extra special.

The Rising Stars Cheerleaders kicked off Sunday’s events, followed by tap dancers, the Dreamgirls drag duo, a Swedish pop star, Pink tribute act and headliners Revival, an ABBA tribute.